2 SUST students placed on 4-day remand over rape

A Sylhet court yesterday granted four-day remand each to two students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology who were arrested on charges of raping a female student and filming the incident.

Judge Harun Ur Rashid of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court issued the order around noon after police produced the accused -- Shanto Tara Adnan and Swagato Dash Partha -- before the court.

Inspector Shamsul Habib, investigation officer of the case, sought five-day remand for each of the accused. After the hearing, the court granted four days each, said Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

According to the victim's complaint, Shanto and Swagato, both third-year students of SUST's sociology department, took her to a mess on May 2, then drugged and raped her.

Later on June 19, she complained to the SUST proctor's office, and that evening, police detained both the accused. On June 20, she filed the case with Kotwali Police Station accusing two named and five unnamed others.