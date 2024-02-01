Istanbul Okan University and GMC Studies open first joint office in Bangladesh

Istanbul Okan University (IOU), a university recognised for its commitment to global education, marked a milestone by establishing its first office in Bangladesh in collaboration with GMC studies. The inauguration ceremony took place on January 14. The event was graced with the presence of distinguished guests and attendees from both organisations.

Arif Hasan Chowdhury, the Managing Director of GMC Studies, commenced the event by extending a cordial welcome to all attendees. In his opening remarks, he conveyed GMC Studies' unwavering commitment to strengthening global connections through exceptional educational support.

Arif said, "In collaboration with Istanbul Okan University, our objective is to foster a synergistic environment that not only enriches the educational journey for students but also plays a pivotal role in advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders."

The event continued with a delegatory speech from Omer Faruk Erkan, Director of the International Office at Istanbul Okan University. Erkan said, "This partnership signifies our commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and global experiences for our students."

Erkan highlighted the university's dedication to empowering students, breaking barriers, and offering comprehensive support beyond the classroom. Guest Speaker, Prof. Dr Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka International University, along with Mariam Munni, the Country Manager of IOU, extended their warmest wishes for this momentous occasion.

During his presentation, Mirac Sahin, Manager (International Office), IOU, said, "Our university is not merely an educational institution; it is a community delegated to fostering intellectual growth, cultural diversity, and global perspectives contributing to science and technology. Istanbul OKAN University stands out for its novelty programs and cutting-edge research and faculty of distinguished experts."

He further said, "We are collaborating with 2500 companies around the world including international exchange programmes like Erasmus Mundus and ISEP which gives our students access to the finest opportunities available."

Shain also highlights the university's dedication to providing an education that goes beyond theoretical knowledge. Their motto "The University Closest to Business Life" emphasises a strong commitment to being closely connected to the practical aspects of the business world, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities they will face in their future careers.

Istanbul OKAN University offers a variety of programmes ranging from Dentistry, Engineering, Business Studies, and Gastronomy to flight training. The institution offers both academic and vocational courses catering to undergraduate students, with additional provisions for master's and PhD programmes. In addition to its standard curriculum, the university houses a distinct Confucius Institute affiliated with the University of Beijing. This institute offers students opportunities for Chinese language studies and research. Furthermore, IOU extends a 50 percent scholarship based on individual student performance and CGPA during their initial semester.

This partnership between GMC Studies and IOU is poised to serve as a stepping stone in assisting Bangladeshi aspirants to pursue global education.