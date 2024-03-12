Haileybury Bhaluka's inaugural Regional Open Day concludes in Chittagong with overwhelming response

This special initiative is to provide a unique opportunity to the parents and students of Chittagong region to participate in world class education

The Regional Open Day of Haileybury Bhaluka, an international franchise educational institution with 100 percent residential facilities in Bangladesh, organised for the first time in Chittagong, has been completed successfully. This Regional Open Day was held at Radisson Blu in Chittagong to give a unique opportunity to participate in world-class education to the parents and students of Chittagong. Parents and students have learned about Haileybury Bhaluka's educational programmes, extracurricular activities, innovative teaching methods and scholarships by attending the Regional Open Day.

Students also got a chance to apply for CAT exam registration and 100 percent scholarships by participating in this open day. On this day, a seminar was also held on the current status and potential of international standard boarding schools in Bangladesh.

The seminar was attended by the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and Chief Advisor of Haileybury Bhaluka Dr S. M. A Faiz, Founder Headmaster Simon O' Grady, Assistant Director Masum Uddin, and Head of Enrollment Labani Ahmed.

O Grady said, "We are thrilled with the tremendous response we received during our first Regional Open Day in Chittagong. It was heartening to witness the enthusiasm and interest from parents and students alike, and we are excited about the prospect of welcoming new members to the Haileybury Valuka family."