Glenrich girls emerge champions at an Inter School Football Tournament

The under-19 girls' football team of Glenrich International School has emerged victorious in a recently-held Inter School Football Tournament, bringing home glory for the school.

The tournament, hosted by Scholastica School, was held from January 19-20. Both boys' and girls' teams from different schools took part in the event. For the championship of the Girls' Under-19 segment, Scholastica Uttara (SRU), Oxford International School (OIS), Glenrich International School (GIS), Sunbeams, Sir John Wilson School and Playpen vied each other.

Glenrich played against Scholastica in the final and became champion defeating the home team by 1-0.

Ramesh Mudgal, Principal of Glenrich International School (GIS), said about this victory, "I congratulate our girls for making us proud by becoming the champions in the football tournament, and at the same time, my heartfelt felicitation goes to all the participating teams for showing the spirit of sportsmanship. Just like this tournament, we need to encourage the learners to partake in sports and other activities beyond the regular curriculum, which will help them become better versions of themselves."

It is mentionable that Glenrich inspires its students to get involved in different extra-curricular activities to achieve all-round development and stay ahead in life. Apart from the championship, Suhana Salha Jahan (Grade - VII) and Fariza Zahid (Grade - VIII) bagged awards for Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer respectively at the tournament.