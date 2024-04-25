East West University celebrates CSE Fest 2024

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of East West University (EWU) hosted "CSE Fest 2024" from April 24 to 25 at the university premises, at Aftabnagar, Dhaka. This vibrant event brought together students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts for two days of celebration, learning, and competition. Around 24 universities and 20 IT companies participated in the CSE Fest. Highlights of the event included a Programming Contest, Gaming Contest, Robo Soccer, Line Follower Competition, Project Showcasing Competition, Job Fair, IT Olympiad, seminars and prize giving ceremony, etc.

Prof. Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (In-Charge) of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (BUGC), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Inaugural ceremony of the festival. Prof. Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Advisor of EWU, and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank chaired the program, while Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU, was a Special Guest. Dr Maheen Islam, Associate Professor and Chairperson of the Department of CSE of EWU gave her inaugural speech on the occasion.

In his speech, Prof. Dr Muhammed Alamgir said that countries like China, Malaysia and Indonesia have progressed a lot over the last 50 years. Their talented manpower advanced their country forward. The achievements of Bangladesh would have been better if we optimally utilised our talented people for the country's development instead of settling abroad. Therefore, Prof. Alamgir urged the students to overcome the barriers and stay in their homeland for the advancement of the nation and its people.