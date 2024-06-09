CIU holds orientation programme for Summer 2024

Chittagong Independent University organised the orientation programme for the newcomers of Summer 2024 semester on June 6. Engr. MA Rashid, Chairman, Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Chattogram Centre, was present as the chief guest and orientation speaker while the CIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury presided over the programme.

CIU Registrar Anjuman Banu Lima welcomed the freshers while Acting Treasurer Dr Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Convener Professor Dr Mir Mohammed Nurul Absar, Professor and Dean of CIUBS Dr Syed Manzur Quader, Assistant Dean of SLASS Charmain Rodrigues, Assistant Dean of SoL Nazneen Akter, Professor of SSE Dr Aseef Iqbal, CIU Proctor Professor Dr Emon Kalyan Chowdhury delivered speeches during the programme.The event was hosted by Oasiatul Marifa Efti, Assistant Officer, PR & Communications.

Later CIU Cultural Club welcomed the freshers to the CIU family with a vibrant cultural event.