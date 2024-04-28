CIU holds Admission Festival-Summer 2024

Noticeboard
CIU Admission Festival- Summer 2024 was held on April 28 at the Chittagong Independent University (CIU) campus. The event was inaugurated by Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of CIU. Treasurer, Deans, Registrar, faculty members, students, and guardians attended the programme.

The admission festival proved to be an opportunity for prospective students to interact with faculty members and avail festival offers.

Dr Mir Mohammed Nurul Absar, Professor of CIUBS, coordinated the whole programme. A colorful cultural presentation was part of the admission festival.

 

