Chittagong Independent University organises MUN

The Department of English's SLASS Debating Society (SDS) at Chittagong Independent University (CIU) recently organised a Model United Nations (MUN) conference. The event provided a platform for aspiring leaders to sharpen their diplomatic and critical thinking skills, addressing complex global issues through thought-provoking debates and effective negotiations.

Delegates, whose active participation and valuable insights shaped the conference, received special acknowledgment as well as crests. Monjur Hossen Ripon earned the title of Outstanding Delegate for his representation of Russia, while Rahul Sen Gupta was awarded Best Delegate for successfully representing the USA. Kaniz Sultana Tanha received recognition as the Best Country Representative for her role representing Iran.

The MUN Conference replicated the UN Security Council. The guidance of Dr Abu Sufian as the Chair, and the support of Md Rifat Ahmed as the Deputy Chair were crucial for the conference's success.

Charmaine Rodrigues, Asst. Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), emphasised the significance of MUN debates for university students saying, "It enhances their critical thinking and diplomatic skills, providing a practical understanding of global issues. This kind of event provides a deeper appreciation for international cooperation, preparing students for future leadership roles in a diverse and interconnected world."

Rifat Ahmed said, "MUN conferences help students learn the principles of the UN and its values. Students can develop public speaking, writing, and research skills by participating in such debate conferences."