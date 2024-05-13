BUP Research Society organises national research workshop and research project contest

BUP Research Society of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUPRS) organised a three-day long national research workshop and "BUP National Research Project Contest 3.0, 2024" from May 10 to 12. The programme was arranged under supervision of the English Department, BUP, with a view to enhancing students' research skills for creating new knowledge and innovation. The Closing Ceremony of the programme was held on May 12 at the Bijoy Auditorium, BUP.

The workshop focused on research processes, methods, techniques and tools, writing a research article, and research publications. The keynote speakers for the sessions were Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University, Dr Md Abdus Sobhan Talukder, Associate Professor, Department of Bangla, Dhaka University, and Dr Mariam Begum, Professor, IER, Dhaka University. Guest discussants for the sessions were Dr Kh Atiqur Rahman, Associate Professor, Department of English, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Maritime University, Dr Shahim Mondol, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Green University, and Dr Khan Sharifuzzaman, Assistant Professor, Government & Politics, ShantoMariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT).

This year, BUPRS received 88 research papers with contestants from 31 universities of Bangladesh competing in the National Research Project Contest. Participants demonstrated their innovative ideas in various fields including media censorship, propaganda, and ethics, resilient disaster management and climate change adoption, labour market dynamics and wage inequality, and so on.

The closing ceremony was graced by BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD.