AUST alumnus wins ASCE Georgia’s Young Engineer of the Year Award

Ehsanul Kabir, an alumnus of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), has been recognised as the 2025 Young Civil Engineer of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Georgia Section. Presented annually to only one civil engineer in the entire state of Georgia, this prestigious award honours an exceptional early-career professional who has made significant contributions to both the engineering profession and the broader community.

"This recognition is not just about me; it reflects the potential of many others who share this path," said Kabir. "Engineering is not merely a profession, but a service to society, driven by innovation and guided by human impact. Growing up in Bangladesh, where infrastructure challenges are part of daily life, I carry a global perspective on what it means to build communities that are both resilient and equitable."

Kabir's path to this recognition has been defined by impact-driven service. He currently serves as a civil engineer with the Chatham County Government in Georgia, where he supports the planning, regulation, and delivery of critical infrastructure projects. His work helps ensure responsible growth while safeguarding the region's natural systems by upholding FEMA— Federal Emergency Management Agency—floodplain regulations and Georgia's environmental ordinances to promote resilient and sustainable development.

Before entering public service, Kabir contributed to Georgia's USD 7.5 billion Hyundai Metaplant project in Bryan County. Kabir was the first international graduate student from Georgia Southern University to be recruited through Hyundai's on-campus talent acquisition programme to join this landmark initiative.

Kabir's engineering journey began in Chattogram, where he served as a university faculty member before moving to the United States to pursue a master's degree. At Georgia Southern University, he worked as a graduate research assistant and earned several academic and leadership honours, including the Outstanding International Student Research Award, the Averitt Award for Excellence in Graduate Research, and the Eagle Excellence Award for Graduate Student Leadership & Service.