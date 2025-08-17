Annual Cultural Competition 2025 held at St. Joseph International School

St. Joseph International School's Josephite Cultural Club lit up the school campus between August 7 and 8 during their Annual Cultural Competition. The two-day event turned into a celebration of creativity, rhythm, and cultural unity.

The event was graced by singer Luva Nahid Chowdhury as the Chief Guest and musician Kanak Aditya as the Special Guest.

Students from various grades took centre stage, showing off their skills in singing, dancing, piano, tabla, harmonium, and more.

Bro. Chandon Benedict Gomes, CSC, Principal of St. Joseph International School, shared that the school has always believed in shaping well-rounded individuals. That's why events like these aren't just about fun; they're core to the school's mission. It's all about helping students grow not just academically, but culturally and socially too.