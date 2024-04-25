AIT, Thailand signed academic partnership with DIU, Bangladesh

The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Bangkok, Thailand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Daffodil International University (DIU), Bangladesh on April 25, 2024 at AIT's Campus where Dr Md Sabur Khan, Founder & Chairman, DIU and Prof. Kazuo Yamamoto, President of AIT signed the agreement on behalf of the institutions in presence of professors and officials from both institutions. The purpose of the agreement is to extend collaboration between both institutions in the area of student exchange, faculty visits, Master's/PhD partnership program, joint research projects, Summer/Winter Programs, scholarships, research activity, and more.

Undoubtedly, this MoU represents the beginning of a new journey for both countries to create new opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in AIT, Thailand (founded in 1959) as well as academicians of both universities to visit each other for short and long term duration of teaching and research under exchange programs.