What it’s like to enjoy your major

Chatting with my peers and seniors, I can't help but wonder why it's such an oddity to genuinely adore your chosen field of study. The moment I express my passion for my major, I'm met with raised eyebrows. It is without an argument that various factors influence our choice of major, and privilege plays a significant role. I frequently reflect on my own advantages and appreciate the subject that has profoundly shaped my growth. Without hesitation, I must confess: I love my major.

It wasn't until I reached university that I truly relished studying; my passion for my major made delving into course content a delight. The night before any exam doesn't feel as burdensome when driven by the desire to grasp and dissect the material. I'm devoted to attending classes without fail, drawn in by their engaging and rewarding nature. The instructors and educators have been instrumental in my love for my major.

The admission season may be rewarding to a few but disappointing to many. Rarely one gets the opportunity to study in one's favoured institution and choose one's favoured major. For many it's either the major or the university which is one of many reasons why students find it difficult to like their major. Some majors are selected only to attend a particular university, some are selected in response to persistent family pressure, some are selected based on financial considerations, and others are selected purely out of personal desire where privilege might play a great role.

Samiha Jainab, majoring in Biomedical Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) says, "I enjoy my major because I think that from what we study, we can make direct impacts on people's lives. Make a difference in healthcare worldwide. Personally, I always wanted to contribute to the medical sector, but not by being a doctor. Biomedical engineering has shown me the way to it." Many students harbour childhood dreams, which they turn into triumphant realities through unyielding determination. Their dedication to their chosen field derives from an unwavering determination.

Some, on the other hand, fall in love with it after a while, when they walk the unknown terrain of academic curriculum. Raunaq Jahan, a Communication Disorder major at Dhaka University (DU), states, "I got into my major by chance. Now, it seems rewarding, since it provides insights into the complexities of human communication. It involves understanding various conditions, and their societal impact on individuals. It's fulfilling to contribute to helping others overcome communication challenges."

Loving your major is not always rainbows and butterflies, as it can be challenging at times, too. People who love their majors often question themselves about their chosen field because of the pressure it entails. Raian Abedin, majoring in Biochemistry and Microbiology at North South University (NSU), says, "I sometimes have days when the pressure of academics feels too overwhelming, which makes me wonder if I actually like what I'm studying. But I think that hardship is part of loving what I study. It's not easy by any means but whenever something 'clicks' for me, or whenever I am introduced to a new idea in the world of Biology, I am completely elated. There's nothing like it."

Perhaps some opted for their major with high hopes of falling head over heels for it, only to find themselves detesting it. Others, however, might have gradually developed a liking for it as time marched on. Loving one's major leads to enjoying student life in general. Discovering joy in your field of study is akin to unlocking a treasure trove of excitement and satisfaction. It's not just about acing exams; it's about relishing every nugget of knowledge, enjoying every class like it's a gripping novel, and finding a passion that turns learning into an adventure rather than a chore.

While it all appears fantastic and promising in principle, the chosen major frequently poses a slew of perplexing hurdles that can evoke an overpowering desire to yank at one's own hair for a variety of reasons. The rigours of this specific major, with its demanding curriculum, can frequently put one's patience to the test. The constant blitz of assignments, along with the never-ending goal of perfection, produces an environment ripe for frustration.

Despite everything, enjoying your major isn't just about textbooks; it's about embracing a subject that sparks a fire of curiosity and keeps your intellectual taste buds tingling for more. Although occasionally, a nosy neighbour might pop up, inquiring, "How well does your major pay though?"

Azra Humayra is currently majoring in Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka.