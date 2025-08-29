‘Want to build modern, safe, liveable campus’

JCD-backed panel unveils manifesto for Ducsu polls

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel has announced its manifesto for the Ducsu election, consisting of 10 key commitments and 65 specific pledges.

The panel -- led by vice president (VP) candidate Abidul Islam Khan and general secretary candidate Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim -- has pledged to build a modern, joyful, liveable, and safe campus by prioritising education and research.

The announcement was made in front of the Faculty of Arts building yesterday. The Dhaka University Central Students' Union election is scheduled for September 9.

The JCD manifesto includes commitments to ensure a safe campus for female students, health protection and empowerment for women, quality healthcare and health insurance for all students, and better facilities for students with special needs.

Other pledges cover modernising the curriculum, infrastructure, and examination system; improving research opportunities; introducing battery-run shuttle services; and providing harassment-free administrative services, student loans, and campus-based employment.

The panel also promised to promote youth engagement in constructive activities, strengthen cultural and sports programmes, ensure digital facilities with cybersecurity, create a green campus, and make Ducsu more effective while increasing the university's engagement in international platforms.

The JCD panel vowed to eliminate the notorious practices of guestroom and gonoroom (common room) culture, forced participation in political programmes, repression, terrorism, extortion, and illegal occupation of the campus.

They also promised to make the university fully residential by constructing new halls and ensuring that every newly admitted student gets "a seat and a study table" from day one.

The manifesto also includes increasing subsidies at canteens and cafeterias, ensuring food quality with the help of nutritionists, and improving the overall management of dining facilities.

It has also promised to abolish curfew-like restrictions in female dormitories, allowing women students more flexible entry hours at night.

It also pledged to expand transport services, with student buses running until noon for up-trips and 9:00pm for down-trips, along with increased routes across Dhaka.

The panel also vowed to make DU an animal-friendly campus by providing food and treatment for stray animals, preventing animal cruelty, and ensuring responsible management.

NO DIRECTIVE TO INVOLVE ARMY: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday dismissed reports about army deployment in the upcoming central student union elections at different universities.

In a statement, the ISPR said, "No directive has been given from the government to involve the Bangladesh Army in these elections, nor will there be any scope for such involvement in the future."

The release added that the army believes the elections can be held peacefully and in a festive manner with the assistance of existing law enforcement agencies and under the supervision of university authorities. "Bangladesh Army extends its best wishes to all," it said.

When asked about the ISPR statement, Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu election Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin said army assistance may be sought if needed to ensure security.

"If the need arises, we will request their assistance through the university administration," he said, adding that as of now, there is no reason for concern regarding security.