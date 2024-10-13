Two Bangladeshis become Regional Winners at Global Undergraduate Awards 2024

Shafaet Alam Abir from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Hasan Shaikh from Northern University of Business and Technology Khulna became the Regional Winners at the 2024 Global Undergraduate Awards (GUA). Shafaet won the regional award in the "Architecture & Design" category while Hasan won the award in the "Linguistics" category.

Six other Bangladeshi students also received recognition at the GUA 2024 as "Highly Commended Entrants". They include A Myat, Sakib Nasir Khan, and Razin Sachi, all from BUET, in the "Architecture and Design" category; Amreeta Lethe Chowdhury from University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh (ULAB) and Md Tasnim Islam Patwary from Dhaka University (DU) in the "Social Sciences: Anthropology & Cultural Studies" category; and Mehrin Morshed from DU in the "Social Sciences: Sociology & Social Policy" category.

The highest performing "Highly Commended Entrant" in each region is declared a Regional Winner of their respective category. On the other hand, entrants whose paper or project ranked in the top 10 percent of submissions in their respective category, are listed as "Highly Commended Entrants".

The Global Undergraduate Awards is the world's leading undergraduate award programme which recognises top undergraduate work, shares this work with a global audience, and connects students across cultures and disciplines. Every year GUA coordinates an awards programme for penultimate and final year undergraduate students, as well as students who have graduated within the programme year. Entrants can submit their work to one of 25 categories, which represent a broad range of academic disciplines. Their submissions are then anonymously assessed by a panel of international academics and industry leaders.