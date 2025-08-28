Students’ unions: Legal bars, admin delays stall polls in many universities

While student union elections are scheduled next month at Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, and Rajshahi University, many other public universities remain uncertain about whether polls will ever be held, either due to legal bars or administrative delays.

Some universities are in talks with students and stakeholders, but the students fear that the authorities are stalling instead of acting.

Of 56 public universities across the country, only seven have the legal provision for a central students' union.

Among those without legal provisions, Jagannath University has recently taken a step forward as its syndicate on Tuesday approved the long-awaited constitution for the central students' union.

JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said final procedures would be done within days before sending the draft to the education ministry. "After the president issues an ordinance, we'll announce the election roadmap," he told reporters.

Under the new framework, all regular students can vote and contest, with no age limit. The central students' union executive body will have 21 members. There will be hall unions too.

Begum Rokeya University, Islamic University, Comilla University, and Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University lack provisions for unions. Students there are demanding amendments to their universities' acts.

At Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University, students launched a hunger strike on August 17. Nine fell sick within three days, with several hospitalised.

VC Prof Showkat Ali said the university will hold elections once the act is updated. "We forwarded letters to the authorities concerned on May 14 urging inclusion of student union polls in our act... If [the University Grants Commission] approved by September, we'll hold elections between October 26 and 31."

At Maulana Bhashani University, a hunger strike began on August 12 and soon drew wider support. Protesters say repeated memorandums and meetings were ignored.

VC Prof Anwarul Azim Akhand said, "As there is no provision, we cannot arrange anything now. But we held a meeting with deans, chairmen, the proctor, and student welfare bodies, and decided to place the issue in the regent board meeting [on August 27]."

After two rounds of discussions, students at Islamic University in Kushtia formed a platform named "Movement for IUCSU" and demanded inclusive representation, justice for the killing of a student, transparent teacher recruitment, protection for protesters, and minority participation.

Leaders from Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Union, and Students Against Discrimination joined. "This is a demand rooted in student rights. If the administration stalls, students will launch a tougher movement," said Shahed Ahmed of Chhatra Dal.

IU Pro-VC Prof M Yeaqub Ali said he supports the demand but added, "Since there is no provision, we must follow due process. If general students apply in writing, we will initiate discussions and approach the ministry, UGC, and the chancellor."

At Barishal University, a July 22 referendum saw 86 percent of 1,145 participants support union polls. VC Prof Mohammad Taufiq Alam said the administration is "positive" but added, "Not all students are demanding it. If general students jointly demand it, we will proceed."

Chittagong University is among those that has legal provision for a central students' union. Though an election commission was formed, no schedule was announced.

While authorities cited an incomplete voter list, with 11 of 54 departments yet to submit names, members of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad locked the university's main gate on August 12, demanding a polls schedule.

CU Pro-VC Prof Kamal Uddin said, "Preparations are almost complete. We are ready to announce the poll schedule by Thursday." CU has held only six central elections, the last in 1990, since it was founded in 1966.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology last held polls in 1997. To revive them, authorities formed a seven-member committee on July 15 to re-draft the ordinance.

VC Prof AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury said, "We are hopeful of holding the central union election. But as the last was 27 years ago, it would take time. Besides, under the current circumstances, hall polls may not be possible."

Asked for a tentative date, he said, "We're working to hold the election within December."

Bangladesh Agricultural University last held polls in 1998. On August 26 this year, students submitted a memorandum with nine demands, including a full election schedule.

VC Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan said, "The union election is a necessary component for students' rights. So far, only a handful submitted a memorandum. If we get the demand from a majority of student bodies, we will work on it."

Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology's central union was established in 1962 and had 21 committees. The last election was in 2001. Prof AKM Masud, director of Buet's Directorate of Students' Welfare, said, "So far, there have been no demands for polls from the students' side. Hence, the authorities have nothing in process."

Meanwhile, DU will hold Ducsu polls on September 9 (last held in 2019), JU's Jucsu polls on September 11 after 34 years, and RU's Rucsu polls on September 25 after 36 years.