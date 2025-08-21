Ducsu: From student union to shaping Bangladesh’s politics

From the Language Movement and the Six-Point Demand, to the 1969 Mass Uprising and the anti-Ershad movement of the 1990s, Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) repeatedly stood at the forefront, providing leadership during each struggle and influencing national politics through student movements.

On July 1, 1921, soon after the establishment of Dhaka University, student unions were formed in three residential halls (Muslim Hall, Jagannath Hall and Dhaka Hall) at the initiative of Sir AF Rahman. Building on that momentum, the Dhaka University Students' Union was formally created, laying the foundation for what would later become Ducsu.

NAMING

In its early years, the body was not known as "Ducsu." Nearly three decades after its formation, the name changed from the Dhaka University Students' Union to the Dhaka University Central Students' Union.

In a 1991 Ducsu publication, noted academic Professor Anisuzzaman reflected on the evolution of the name: "Now everyone calls it Ducsu. In imitation, terms like Rucsu, Cucsu, Jucsu and Eucsu have also come into use. Even today, no one calls it the Central Students' Union in Bangla, nor do they feel the need to spell out the English initials."

Sharing his personal experience, he added, "When I was admitted to Dhaka University in 1953, I had not yet heard the name Ducsu. A little later, I did. To explain why, one has to go back quite a bit in time."

That journey traces back to the early success of hall-based student unions, which eventually led to the formation of the Dhaka University Students' Union in 1922–23.

It had three students from each hall, one teacher, and one teacher nominated by the vice-chancellor. One of the teachers would be the president.

In 1944-45, the university authorities approved a new constitution of the students' union. Under this constitution, in 1945-46, Vice-Chancellor P. J. Hartog became the president of Dhaka University Students' Union as an ex officio.

Among students, Ahmedul Kabir (later, editor of the daily Sangbad) became vice-president and Sudhir Dutta became general secretary. The union continued the following year, but after Ahmedul Kabir resigned, politician Farid Ahmad became vice-president.

In 1947-48, Jagannath Hall's Arvind Basu became vice-president and politician Ghulam Azam became general secretary.

This union continued the next year, and at some point, AZ Khan (later, director of Teachers-Student Centre) replaced Ghulam Azam as acting general secretary. Then in 1950, when their term ended, no initiative was taken again to form Dhaka University Students' Union.

Professor Anisuzzaman wrote, "In 1953, a few days after we enrolled in first-year honours, the university authorities approved a new constitution. This time, the name was Dhaka University Central Students' Union, and its English acronym was Ducsu."

PAST ELECTIONS

Since 1923, Ducsu elections were held 37 times. In the last election, in 2019, Nurul Haque Nur became vice-president and Gholam Rabbani became general secretary.

After Bangladesh's independence, in 1972, Mujahidul Islam Selim of Bangladesh Students' Union was elected vice-president and Mahbubur Zaman became general secretary.

Since independence, successive governments showed reluctance about holding Ducsu elections. Between 1971 and 1990, 19 elections were due, but only 7 were held.

ELECTIONS REPEATEDLY HALTED

After 1990, Ducsu elections were scheduled for June 18, 1991, but were cancelled due to violence.

In 1994 and 1995, Vice-Chancellor Emajuddin Ahmed announced schedules for Ducsu elections, but the elections were not held because of opposition from Chhatra League.

In 1996, Vice-Chancellor Prof AK Azad Chowdhury announced deadlines several times, but they were not implemented.

In 1998, after the dissolution of the Ducsu committee, authorities announced elections within six months, but these too were not implemented. From time to time, students took to the streets demanding elections, and proposals were raised in the university senate, but none brought any results.

In 2012, students held protests, strikes, black flag processions and exhibitions to demand elections.

In 2019, following a High Court verdict, Ducsu elections were held but became controversial due to the activities of Chhatra League.

DUCSU POLLS 2025

After nearly six years, Ducsu elections are going to be held on September 9. This election is being held after a mass uprising led by students toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

In this election, 509 nomination papers have been submitted for 28 posts. Out of 658 nomination papers sold, 149 were not submitted by Wednesday, the last date for submission.

At least nine panels are contesting this election -- seven political and two independents.

According to the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 25. The final list of candidates will be published the next day