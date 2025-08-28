Rucsu polls day revised to Sept 25

In the face of student backlash, the election commission of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) last night backtracked from the polling date announced earlier in the day.

The Rucsu polls will now be held on September 25, three days earlier than the previously set date of September 28.

Voting will take place at the academic buildings, with results to be declared the same day.

Confirming the matter, Prof F Nazrul Islam, chief election commissioner, told The Daily Star that other dates in the revised schedule will also be adjusted accordingly.

"Since the 28th is the holy Maha Shashti [the beginning of Durga Puja], we are pushing the election date forward out of respect. The complete schedule will be announced later tonight [Wednesday]."

He further said, "After hearing that the election was scheduled for the 28th, students started protesting. Considering the matter, we have decided to change the date."

Earlier in the day, students protested, saying the timing would disenfranchise thousands of students.

RU student Sourav Karmakar said, "We strongly protest this decision. Not just Hindu students, most of the campus will remain empty that day. Who will cast their votes then? We demand that the administration ensures no one is deprived of their voting rights."

Fuad Ratul, convener of the Socialist Students' Front, added, "Because of Durga Puja festivities and university holidays, many students will be unable to vote. This exclusion will give fundamentalist groups an undue advantage."

Rajshahi University Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed Rahi posted on social media, "Fixing the Rucsu polls on the eve of Durga Puja is no coincidence—it is a deliberate conspiracy."

Mujahid Faisal, general secretary of the Shibir unit, said, "We believe the commission made this unilateral decision under pressure from a particular group as part of a plan to sabotage the election. Other organisations and candidates are dissatisfied. We hope the commission will withdraw this announcement and hold the election at the originally scheduled time."

Kaiser Ahmed, treasurer of the Chhatra Union, added, "The extension of the election timeline and the new polling date are the result of influence from two partisan organisations. This move will exclude a large portion of students and make a fair, participatory election impossible."