Six crude bombs found on Islamic University campus

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia recovered six crude bombs from different spots on the campus early today.

A group of students found two crude bombs kept at Lalon Shah Hall's gate and informed the university's proctorial body, said IU Proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad.

On information, with the assistance of police and Ansar members, the bombs were recovered from the spot, he said.

Later, four crude bombs were recovered from various parts of the campus.

Of the four, one was recovered from adjacent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall area, two from near the Business Administration Faculty, and another one from Jatirpita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall area.

Miscreants might have placed the crude bombs to create fear among the students of the university, the proctor said.

When asked about the matter, IU Vice Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said, "We have informed the police and they will look into the matter."

Kushtia Additional Superintendent of Police (admin and media) Polash Kanti Nath said they were looking into the matter.

Action would be taken against those found involved in the incident, he added.