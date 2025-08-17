Campus
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Sun Aug 17, 2025 07:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 07:46 PM

Rabindra University students withdraw hunger strike

Our Correspondent, Pabna
PHOTO: STAR

Rabindra University students withdrew their hunger strike after approval of Tk 519 crore Development Project Proposal (DPP) during the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting today for establishing the university's permanent campus.

The university's Public Relation Officer Md Shah Ali said Pro-VC Sumon Kanti Barua visited the students and informed about the DPP approval. Students withdrew their hunger strike around 2:30pm.

Md Mirazul Islam, a Bangla department student of the university, told The Daily Star, "Primarily, we have achieved victory through our movement. Now we are waiting for implementation of the project. Based on the progress, we will decide our next steps."

"But, if necessary, we will begin our protest again," he said.

On July 26, the students boycotted the university's founding anniversary programme as part of their three-week-long demonstration demanding approval and implementation of the DPP for the permanent campus.

