Nomination form distribution begins for Rucsu, hall union polls

Form collection underway after a delay

After weeks of uncertainty, the distribution of nomination forms for Rucsu and hall union elections have begun, following the withdrawal of work abstention by employees that delayed the process.

According to the schedule, forms were to be distributed from 10:00am today, but activities were delayed and the form collection began around 1:15pm.

The first form was collected by Sajibur Rahman, a student of Islamic History and Culture, who will contest the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) post as an independent candidate.

Later, Mst. Nisha Akter from the Bangla department became the first female candidate to collect a nomination form, for the post of Women's Affairs Secretary. Two other students also collected forms for GS, Cultural Affairs, and AGS, Sports and Games.

Rucsu Treasurer and Chief Returning Officer Prof Setaur Rahman said students were collecting forms enthusiastically. Returning Officer Mahbubul Islam said four forms had been issued so far, adding that turnout was low due to protests but expected it to rise.

Nomination forms will be available until 5:00pm on August 26 at the Rucsu treasurer's office and respective hall provosts' offices.