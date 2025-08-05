Inside the July Memorial Museum at Dhaka University

On July 21, the July Memorial Museum was inaugurated on the second floor of the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) at Dhaka University (DU) following a discussion session. DU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Khan presided over the event, while Education Adviser Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar was the Chief Guest. Family members of those who were martyred or injured during the July movement were present during the inauguration.

Upon entering the museum, visitors are met with a compelling visual where Abu Sayeed stands with his chest bared against police bullets. Right next to this visual is a touching photo of Mir Mugdho, who had simply stepped in to help the masses but was killed by bullets fired by his own countrymen.

Sadab, a student of DU's Public Administration department, while visiting the museum, remarked, "This museum will undoubtedly serve as a bearer and preserver of history. Every photograph and every item exhibited here stands as evidence of how we brought down a fascist regime through countless sacrifices."

Around 35 photographs are on display at this museum, many of which drew national attention and dominated headlines last year. One side of the wall features vivid graffiti, reflecting the faces of people rising up against oppression and injustice.

The personal belongings of the martyrs—including the watch worn by martyr Farhan Faiyaz and the torn pants of Abu Sayeed—have been placed here as powerful symbols of resistance.

From the harrowing scenes of students being assaulted by their own classmates in the struggle for rights to the rise of the one-point demand movement and the eventual victory of the student-led uprising—the entire journey is captured. The July Memorial Museum is a powerful portrayal of resistance against injustice.

Mohammad Tawhid Ur Rashid is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Dhaka University.