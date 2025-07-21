Govt forms probe body over prolonged unrest at Kuet

The Ministry of Education has formed a three-member committee to investigate the ongoing unrest and academic disruption at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet), triggered by tensions between students and faculty members.

It was was announced yesterday through a circular issued by ASM Kasem, senior assistant secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division.

The committee will be headed by Mohammad Abdul Majid, former secretary and ex-chairman of the National Board of Revenue. The two other members are Professor AKM Golam Rabbani Mondol of marketing department at the University of Rajshahi and Professor Masrur Ali of computer science and engineering at BUET.

According to the circular, the committee has been instructed to submit its report within two months of its formation.

Its terms of reference include identifying those responsible for the unrest following the attack on Kuet students in February this year, examining the causes behind the prolonged suspension of academic activities, and assessing the role played by relevant individuals.

The committee will also investigate whether any financial activities were conducted in the absence of a vice-chancellor and determine the legality of such actions.

Additionally, the panel has been tasked with recommending measures to restore Kuet's reputation and ensure uninterrupted academic operations through improved governance.

ASM Kasem will provide secretarial support to the committee.