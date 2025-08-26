DUCSU polls: Campaigning starts under strict code of conduct

Candidates of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections are set to begin campaigning today under a strict code of conduct to ensure discipline.

Campaigning will continue till September 7 midnight, while voting is scheduled for September 9 from 8:00am to 3:00pm. Counting and results will follow the same day.

Meanwhile, 21 candidates pulled out of the race yesterday, the last day for nomination withdrawal, Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin said. "Candidates can now begin campaigning in accordance with the set rules. If any irregularity or discrimination occurs, written complaints can be filed and action will be taken."

He said no major violations have occurred yet, adding that his team is working to ensure that none do.

Returning Officer Professor Golam Rabbani said students will be allowed to cast their votes at polling centers by showing their hall cards, university ID cards, library cards, or paid fee slips.

This year, 565 nomination forms were collected for 28 central posts, while 1,226 were submitted for 18 hall unions.

On Sunday, the university held a meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, with law enforcement agencies to finalise security measures.

A meeting will be held today with VP, GS, and AGS candidates at the Senate building to discuss the code of conduct, said Prof Zashim, adding that students who want their photographs undisclosed in the final voter list must apply by August 27.

Announced in March, the code of conduct sets strict rules, one of which states that campaigning is allowed only between 10:00am and 11:00pm.

Loudspeakers cannot be used after 10:00pm, while outsiders are barred from taking part in campaigning.

Additionally, campaigning is banned in classrooms, corridors, exam halls, libraries, and religious sites. Parade bands and vehicles such as motorcycles, rickshaws or horse carriages cannot be used for campaigning.

Any rally, procession or meeting must have written approval from the chief returning officer or hall returning officers at least 24 hours in advance. Each panel may hold one projection meeting in each hall and up to three across the campus. Events must not disrupt classes or block roads.

Microphones may be used only inside auditoriums or on campus grounds till 10:00pm. Disrupting a rival's programme is prohibited.

Only black-and-white posters, leaflets and handbills are allowed, and they may carry only the candidate's photograph. Posters cannot be pasted on walls, trees, poles, fences or vehicles. Defacing opponents' materials or using paint, chalk or chemicals is banned.

Candidates are not allowed to erect gates, arches or use decorative lighting. Temporary pandals, shamianas or stages are allowed but food, drinks or gifts may not be distributed. Fundraising or donations linked to campaigns are also banned. Clothing such as t-shirts, jackets or fatuas with slogans or images is forbidden.

The code further bans offensive, defamatory or provocative speech in person or online. Posts targeting gender, religion, or communities may result in disciplinary action.

Female candidates are allowed to enter male dormitories and vice versa, but only for projection meetings and with prior approval of the hall authorities.

Violations of the code of conduct can lead to fines of up to Tk 20,000, cancellation of candidacy, expulsion from the university, or action under state law.

Meanwhile, students of Jagannath Hall yesterday announced a new panel -- "Shaheed Jagat Jyoti Brigade" – named after freedom fighter Shaheed Jagat Jyoti Das, from which Shri Madhusudan Kumar will contest for VP and Bishnu Pandit for GS.

The last Ducsu election was held in 2019 after a 29-year hiatus. This year, there are 39,775 registered voters, including 20,871 males and 18,902 females.