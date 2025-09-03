DUCSU Elections: Want to free DU from muscle power

VP candidate Bin Yamin tells Star

Bin Yamin Mollah, vice-president candidate from the "Ducsu for Change" panel backed by Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, has said he is contesting the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election to free the campus from the grip of muscle power.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the parishad president said he realised the dominance of muscle power soon after enrolling at the university. "That is the main reason I am running, to liberate this university from such control and lead it towards academic excellence. I have always been with students in their movements and even served time for protesting for the sake of the country. Students know they will always find me by their side."

Bin Yamin said "no dirty politics, no violence, making Ducsu for academic excellence" will be at the core of his term in Ducsu

His priority will be solving students' problems and ensuring their rights. "My target is 'one student, one bed, one table'. This will help end the accommodation crisis and guarantee a proper environment for them."

He also pledged to address food and transport issues, modernise the registrar building into a one-stop automated service, launch scholarship programmes, and introduce on-campus part-time jobs. "Many students struggle to focus on studies or research because of private tutoring," Bin Yamin said.

The VP candidate vowed to abolish "guestroom and gono room" practices and ensure dormitory seats from the first year. He also plans to connect students with relevant sectors to prepare them for careers, and establish medical centres as required for healthcare services.

"There are many organisations at TSC that are the lifeline of this university. I will strengthen them further. Dhaka University has student bodies of left, right, and centrist ideologies, as well as creative thinkers. I will ensure an environment where everyone can speak freely. No politics of domination will be allowed, and students' interests will always come first," he said.

On women's issues, Bin Yamin stressed security and dormitory facilities. "Half of our students are female, yet we have not ensured a safe campus for them. I will work to ensure their safety with utmost sincerity and their rights in every sphere," he said.

He also mentioned that the Ducsu election is going to be held because of their movements. "We will make sure Ducsu elections are held every year."

Commenting on the electoral atmosphere, Bin Yamin said powerful quarters were trying to exert influence. "I urge the administration to rise above all and ensure a free, fair, and neutral election."

He also pledged to work in the spirit of the Liberation War and the July uprising. "Whether I win or not, I will continue to work for students' rights. Whatever the result, they will always find me by their side."