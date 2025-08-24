Cucsu polls schedule likely by Aug 28

Last election took place in 1990

The schedule for the long-awaited Chittagong University Central Students' Union (Cucsu) polls is likely to be announced by Thursday (August 28).

CU Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Prof Kamal Uddin said, "Preparations are almost complete. We are ready to announce the polls schedule by Thursday. Very soon, students will know the exact date of the election."

Prof AKM Ariful Haque Siddique, member secretary of the election conducting committee, said, "The draft of the electoral code of conduct has already been prepared. The schedule may be declared by the end of this week."

Cucsu Chief Election Commissioner Prof Monir Uddin said, "The electoral code of conduct will also be published shortly. We expect to finalise the voter list soon."

The first Cucsu election was held in 1970. Though the polls were supposed to take place annually, CU authorities have managed to hold them only six times. The last election took place on February 8, 1990.