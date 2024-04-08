Buet BCL leader Imtiaz Rabbi to get back hall seat: HC

The High Court (HC) today cleared the way for Buet student Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi, also a Chhatra League (BCL) leader, to get back his seat in the institution's Titumir Hall.

The court stayed for six months the decision of Buet authorities that cancelled his seat. Additionally, it issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their decision should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Imtiaz challenging the decision of cancelling his hall seat.

Imtiaz's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar for his client to get back his hall seat following the HC order.

He also said that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) authorities on April 2 cancelled Rabbi's seat without issuing any show cause notice after BCL men demonstrated there on March 28. They demanded that the authorities lift ban on the student politics on campus.

Rabbi's seat was cancelled for his alleged involvement in student politics on the campus.

Student politics was banned on the campus after a section of BCL men murdered a second-year student named Abrar Fahad at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

On April 1, the same HC bench stayed the effectiveness of the university's notice that banned student politics on the campus.