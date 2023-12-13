BCL covers Raju sculpture with black cloth

Protesting the "terrorist activities" allegedly by Chhatra Union, activists of Chhatra League have covered the Raju Memorial Sculpture in Dhaka University with a black cloth.

They covered the sculpture tonight after left-wing activists tore down a banner, thanking the government for the metro rail, set up by BCL activists in front of the sculpture

Visiting the area this afternoon, a banner was also seen covering the base of the sculpture that read: "Chhatra Union's terrorist activities at anti-terrorism Raju sculpture".

Meanwhile, several BCL leaders and activists said though it was done on the initiative of their organisation, regular students covered the sculpture as a protest.

Contacted, DU unit BCL President Mazharul Kabir Shayan said some miscreants tore down the banner. It is very shameful. So in protest, regular students covered the sculpture with a black cloth, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

On Tuesday evening, at least 10 leaders and activists of left-leaning student organisations were injured in an alleged attack by Chhatra League members near the Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University.

The incident occurred when left-wing activists tore down a banner set up by BCL in front of the sculpture, thanking the government for the metro rail.

DU Chhatra Union General Secretary Maeen Ahmed said the Raju sculpture was covered under a banner for an extended period. So angry students demolished it to save the legacy of Raju, he said.

"Then BCL members attacked us, leaving at least 10 activists of Democratic Students Alliance seriously injured," he added.

Contacted, DU BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat said general students resisted the left activists who tried to demolish the banner.