DU professor to join UN expert panel on Effects of Nuclear War

Md Ahsan Habib, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at Dhaka University (DU) who is set to join the United Nations expert panel on Effects of Nuclear War. His academic career began at DU, where he earned a BSc and an MSc before receiving his PhD from Japan's Saga University.

In a conversation with Campus, Dr Ahsan reflects on the opportunity to apply his expertise at the UN; he notes, "I think it will be a great opportunity to join the panel of the United Nations. The 21 members are experts in their own respective fields. There are four members from Asia. The UN-led panel will research the effects of nuclear war and accidents on the environment and biodiversity, as well as devise mitigating solutions."

"I will not only represent Dhaka University but also Bangladesh on this global platform, where we will work toward a more sustainable global energy future. My expertise in atmospheric science and environmental issues will definitely make an impact on the global stage," he added.

When asked how his experience at DU shaped him, the professor credited the institution as the foundation of his academic and professional journey and remarked, "My academic journey began at Dhaka University, where I was inspired by my mentors to pursue this complex field. But one of the biggest challenges was the lack of research infrastructure during my early academic years. Access to updated resources, international collaboration, and advanced training was minimal."

"Back then, faculty members rarely published their research work. But recent administrations have been working relentlessly to improve the situation—which is praiseworthy. Now we have a structured research lab. Faculty members are engaging in international research and collaborations," he added while speaking about the current research scenario at DU.

Among his academic accomplishments are 81 research publications in both domestic and foreign journals.

Upon being asked what message he had for young scientists or students in Bangladesh who want to work with global institutions like the UN, Dr Ahsan states, "If you wish to pursue your career in the research sector, be prepared to give your heart and soul to it. Research is not a part-time endeavour—it demands full commitment, curiosity, and patience. As science continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, traditional methods may not always be enough."

He emphasised the importance of textbooks and foundational knowledge, but he urged students not to let them confine their thinking. "Follow current and credible sources—journals from the Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, Springer, and similar leading platforms," he added.

Dr Ahsan in his concluding remarks, encouraged students to broaden their views. He says, "You always have to dream big. Connect with global networks, seek out scholarships, participate in international competitions and conferences, and most importantly—never stop learning."

