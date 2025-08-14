UCBD brings world-class foundation programmes within your reach

August is when thousands of students across Bangladesh get their O and A Level results. It is a crucial and potentially life-changing moment when students face big decisions about their future academic journey, which eventually shapes their professional career too.

Getting an international degree makes one stand out in the competitive job market and opens many career opportunities. An international degree provides a global perspective, cross-cultural knowledge, and the world-class skills top employers want. However, going overseas to study for a degree is becoming harder as fees go up, travel and living costs rise, and getting a visa becomes more difficult. This is why Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) is pioneering the new approach of helping Bangladeshi students to stay local and go global.

Many students and parents are looking for alternative routes to international study and world-class qualifications. UCBD offers clear-cut and direct pathways to studying abroad or completing international degrees in Bangladesh. At UCBD, students can complete two outstanding foundation courses that lead to studying at world-class universities abroad or completing international degrees at UCBD. These courses take less than a year, they are very cost-effective, and they offer direct access to some of the best universities in the world.

Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) is perfect for students who want to study at one of Australia's prestigious Group of 8 universities. Students join Monash University from the very first day. They follow the same syllabus and use the same online systems as students in Australia. Once they complete MUFY, they are guaranteed a seat at Monash University Melbourne or Monash Malaysia without going through the highly competitive external application process. The entire MUFY programme is completed in Bangladesh at the UCBD campus, enabling students to avoid high living and travel costs, while still receiving the same high-quality education and top passing rates as students in Australia.

Those students who want maximum flexibility can choose the UCBD International Foundation Year (UIFY). This programme connects students to a wide range of over 70 institutions worldwide, including many in the UK, USA, Canada, and other popular destinations. UIFY is perfect for those who want to study overseas but want to have lots of choices. After completing UIFY, students can apply to multiple universities in different countries. UIFY is designed to meet international academic standards and prepares students for both university life and life abroad. It takes a multidisciplinary approach that includes preparing for cultural differences, building confidence, and offering academic support at every step.

What makes both MUFY and UIFY special is how simple and effective they are. Students study in a familiar environment, close to home. They get top-quality teaching from internationally trained and approved faculty, they follow world-class syllabuses, and they are on track for global university admission. This means less stress, fewer risks, and better results.

Parents also benefit. These programmes cost much less than studying a foundation year overseas. Families can save on rent, food, travel, and tuition. At the same time, parents can give their children a world-class education and a clear, proven route to a respected international degree. As an added bonus, parents can also choose to enrol their son or daughter in one of the three-year international degree programmes offered at UCBD. Choosing this option allows students to stay at home longer, saves a lot of time and money, and means that students have more master's degree options if and when they go abroad.

In today's world, an international qualification is more than just a certificate. It shows you can think globally, adapt to new cultures, and work in any environment. These are the qualities that employers value most. With UCBD, students can gain all of this—without delays, without stress, and without spending many more lakhs than they need.

UCBD has an international programme for every student who is completing their O, AS, or A2 Levels in August. Come to UCBD for advice about the next steps to an international education, and it could be the starting point to a great future.

UCBD is currently onboarding students for the next MUFY and UIFY intakes. For more information, please visit – ucbd.edu.bd or call at +880189013882 or +8801844277343.