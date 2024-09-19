Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 05:57 PM

Three universities including BAU get new VCs

The government has appointed new vice chancellors for Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Islamic Arabic University, and Rabindra University, according to separate gazette notifications issued today by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Education Ministry.

Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan from the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics has been named the vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

At Islamic Arabic University, Prof Md Shamsul Alam from Dhaka University's Department of Islamic Studies has been appointed as the new VC.

Prof SM Hassan Talukder from Dhaka University's law department has been appointed as the VC of Rabindra University, Sirajganj.

All three appointments will be effective for four years from the date of their joining, as per the official notifications.

