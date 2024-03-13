Rajshahi University 'B' unit entry test result published

Rajshahi University (RU) today published results of the "B" unit for the academic session 2023-2024.

The university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar announced the results in a press conference at ICT Center around 10:45am.

The pass rate of the unit's commerce group is 45.3 percent and non-commerce group is 28.2 percent, the VC said.

The highest mark obtained by a candidate in the commerce group is 86.5, and the highest mark in the science group is 72, and in the humanities group it is 76.5, he added.

Applicants can check the "B" unit result at https://admission.ru.ac.bd.

The admission test was held on March 7.

A total of 34,541 candidates applied for the entry test against 515 seats under the "B" unit.