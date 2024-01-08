Online registration process for RU admission begins

Rajshahi University authorities today started online registration process for admission to the first-year undergraduate programme in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The primary application process started from 12:00pm today and will continue till 12:00am on January 17, said Prof Pradip Kumar Panday, administrator of RU public relations office.

Final application process will be held between January 26 to February 11 in four phases, he said.

The admission test will be held in three units on March 5, 6, 7. Tests would be held in MCQ format like last year.

The RU authorities will select a total of 72,000 examinees for each unit from the the primary applicants on basis of the results of their HSC and equivalent examinations.

The 72,000 examinees will then be able to take part in the admission tests for the unit.

Students who passed their HSC and equivalent exams in 2022 and 2023 can sit for the tests.

Further information regarding admission and conditions can be found on the university website http://admission.ru.ac.bd.