First reunion of Maijdee Primary Teachers' Training Institute held

The first reunion of former students of Maijdee PTI (Primary Teachers' Training Institute) School in Noakhali was held today amid fanfare centring Eid-ul Fitr.

A rally and a cultural programme were also arranged on this occasion.

Advocate Delwar Hossain Mintu, convener of the programme, delivered the welcome speech. Justice Md Rezaul Hasan of the High Court, Noakhali District Council Chairman Abdul Wadud, Noakhali Bar Association President Sirajul Islam and the Superintendent of Primary Teachers Training Institute of Maijdee Shapal Chandra Nath were present at the programme, among others.

Speakers said the government officials will be encouraged to send their children to the education institutions at their workplace if the success and contribution of such schools and training institutes can be publicised.

Maijdee PTI (Primary Teachers Training Institute) School was established in 1963. Children of senior government officials including the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, civil surgeon, executive engineers used to study in the school after the country achieved independence through the Liberation War in 1971.

Since then, this is one of the prominent school of the district and the country as well. Former students of the school are now discharging duties at different responsible posts in the country and abroad.