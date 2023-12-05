DU entry tests start February 23

The admission tests for Dhaka University for the academic year 2023-24 will start from February 23 with Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit.

Admission seekers can apply via online from December 18 to January 5.

The application fee for one unit has been set at Tk 1,050, Tk 50 more than previous year's fee.

The decisions came today from a General Admission Committee meeting presided over by Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the university, reports our university correspondent.

The meeting was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university.

Following the admission test of Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit, the entry test for Business Studies (C unit) will be held on February 24.

The Ka (Science) unit admission test will be held on March 1 while the entry test (GK and drawing) of Fine Arts unit will be held on March 9.

Several members of the General Admission Committee confirmed the decisions to The Daily Star.