Canada sees decrease in new international student enrolment by 70 percent

The latest numbers from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reveal a significant decrease in the number of new international students in Canada.

Between January and June of this year, Canada issued only 36,417 study permits. In contrast, during the same period in 2024, the number was 125,034. That means 88,617 fewer international students entered Canada in the first half of 2025, a sharp 70 percent decline. The drop is most striking in March: just 3,819 permits were issued, compared to 16,875 in March 2024. Even though January 2025 saw 11,235 permits granted, the numbers fell drastically in the months after.

In 2024, IRCC capped the number of study permit applications that could be accepted for processing. According to their website, the target for 2025 is to issue a total of 437,000 study permits, 10 percent lower than the 2024 cap. The official explanation is that Canada is committed for immigration to return to "sustainable levels", including reducing Canda's temporary population to less than 5 percent.

This trend is not limited to students. Work permits have also seen a steep decline. Between January and June 2024, Canada issued 245,137 new work permits. In the same period this year, that number dropped to 119,234, a 51 percent decrease, meaning 125,903 fewer workers.

For Bangladeshi students, these figures signal tighter competition and more uncertainty. While Canada remains a popular destination for higher education, it's clear that securing a study permit in 2025 will be more challenging than in previous years. To increase their chances of securing study permits, applicants should prepare stronger documentation, apply as early as possible, and be realistic about their chances. With fewer permits available, standing out – academically and financially – will matter more than ever.