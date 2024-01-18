Napoleon is a thrilling portrayal of a tyrannical man but leaves a lot to be desired

For a historical film, success or failure is defined by how well-built the storyline is. Condensing 30 years' worth of political drama, war, and an enigmatic personality within 150 minutes was always going to be a tough task, but the screenwriters carried out their job to perfection. From the Reign of Terror to Napoleon's disgraced final days in St. Helena – the storytelling was at its fast-paced, chronological best.

Another positive Napoleon delivered was how well-choreographed the battle sequences were. They were filled with tense energy which kept me glued to my seat. I also loved how the rebellious energy was portrayed during the Siege of Toulon, the intensities in the Battles of Austerlitz, Leipzig, and Waterloo, and the icy-cold sufferings of the French troops during Napoleon's infamous Russian campaign of 1812.

As far as the acting is concerned, Joaquin Phoenix's gritty performance depicts an accurate picture of Napoleon's persona. Napoleon showed us the former French Emperor's evolution from an ambitious artillery officer, an intense, exasperated lover to a ruthless, power-hungry dictator who lost it all in the end. His dominant persona during his Coronation, as well as his marriage and the tumultuous divorce that followed with Josephine was also included in the film. But his backstory, including elements of his romantic endeavours, and his upbringing as a nomadic minor aristocrat, were glossed over.

For her part, Vanessa Kirby deserves acclaim playing Napoleon's wife Josephine. Watching her performance, I couldn't help but wonder just how good it could've been if her character was developed properly. Make no mistake, Josephine, much like most of Napoleon's personal life, was always going to be a subplot in a film intent on celebrating the emperor's battlefield success. But the way Napoleon portrayed Josephine as the only one involved in an extramarital affair presents a deceptive image.

This represents only a small part of the historical inaccuracies. In addition, Napoleon was younger than his wife, and it wasn't Josephine who first asked for a divorce. He also wasn't present during Queen Marie Antoinette's execution, nor did he meet the Duke of Wellington after his defeat in Waterloo.

To Ridley Scott's credit, Napoleon delivered resoundingly in certain aspects, but by far-and-large, it left much to be desired. It isn't Ridley Scott's worst film but, all things considered, it wasn't his finest either.

Inqiad is a student at BAF SEMC