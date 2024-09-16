MIST’s Saraf Nawer wins world's largest student architecture competition

Saraf Nawer, a recent graduate from the ARCH-4 batch of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), has made Bangladesh proud by winning the prestigious 9th Annual Inspireli Awards 2024 in the Architecture category.

The Inspireli Awards is a global competition that celebrates architectural talent among students worldwide, promoting international collaboration across more than 160 countries. The competition provides a platform for young architects to showcase their creativity and vision in fields such as architecture, interior design, landscape, and urban planning.

Saraf's undergrad thesis project, "Tale of an Ocean: Oceanarium Complex at Sonadia", secured her this global recognition. Her project, centred on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for the ecologically critical area (ECA) of Sonadia, also won two additional international accolades: the People's Choice Award at the International Architecture and Design Thesis Awards (UniATA'24) and an Honourable Mention at the Architectural Thesis Award 2024 by Mango Architecture. Competing against 1,174 projects from 87 countries, Saraf expressed her honour at being the Bangladeshi to wave the country's red and green flag in the world's largest student architecture competition.

"A Tale of an Ocean", envisions an oceanarium complex on Sonadia Island in Bangladesh. The site is home to a delicate ecosystem, featuring mangroves, tidal surges, and complex topographical challenges. Saraf's design includes a saltwater aquarium, freshwater aquarium, dolphinarium, and an ocean heritage museum, all set in harmony with the surrounding Bay of Bengal and mangrove forests.

Faced with environmental challenges like salinity, cyclones, and freshwater scarcity, Saraf introduced energy-efficient, lightweight modular construction methods using sustainable materials. Her design integrates a solar-powered desalination system and rainwater harvesting, aiming for a self-sustaining complex that complements the local ecosystem rather than disrupting it. Instead of isolating marine life, her conscious landscaping invites local species by mapping ideal habitats, creating a symbiotic relationship between architecture and nature.

"To design an aquatecture that addresses and survives the existing site conditions and is also aesthetically and volumetrically pleasing as an oceanarium complex was a challenge for me," recalls Saraf.

However, she tried to address the challenge by designing a structure that is environmentally sustainable and energy efficient in a way that the architecture and nature develop a symbiotic relationship. She also attributes much of her success to the guidance of her studio mentors at MIST – Associate Professor Sudipti Biswas, Assistant Professor Syeda Jafrina Nancy, and Assistant Professor Kazi Zayed Titumir, who played pivotal roles in shaping her architectural vision and execution.

Saraf entered the Inspireli Awards in September 2023, submitting her designs, 3D walkthroughs, and visualisations by July 2024. Finalists were announced in August 2024, and on September 14, 2024, Saraf was announced as the winner in the architecture category. Jury member Martin Dudaško praised her project as "an explosion of great ideas and wonderfully executed shapes", further commending her work for its flawless blending with the unique location and its stunning presentation. The jury described Saraf's submission as evidence of her immense talent and architectural vision.

Fatima Ashraf is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Military Institute of Science & Technology (MIST).