BUET students secure first prize in international science photo contest

Campus Desk
Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:28 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:53 PM
Labiba Islam Salsabil and Abdur Rahman from BUET
Photo: Facebook / Sri Lankan Academy of Young Scientists

Labiba Islam Salsabil and Abdur Rahman, students from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) secured first prizes in the "Most Popular Photographer" and "Best Photographer" categories respectively in the "Sci-capture International Science Photo Contest 2024" organised by the Sri Lankan Academy of Young Scientists (SLAYS).  

Both winners will receive a cash prize of USD 80 as well as e-certificates.

The photo contest was organised in collaboration with National Young Academy of Bangladesh (NYAB), National Young Academy, Nepal (NaYAN), Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), and Thai Young Scientists Academy (TYSA). This year's contest sought to celebrate the individuals who have dedicated their lives for the advancement of science and dissemination of scientific knowledge to a wider community. 

Bangladesh's Bored Tunnelers making tunnel boring machine in collaboration with Elon Musk's company

The competition was open to all students enrolled in a bachelor's, master's, or doctorate programme. Participants had to endorse their submission by an authorised personnel from their respective institution. 

Sci-capture 2024 had four categories for students to submit their entries under. They included: Science Superheros, Microscopic images, Disseminating scientific knowledge, and General category. 

Labiba Islam Salsabil submitted her photo, titled "Territorial disparity", under the Microscopic images category and won the "Most Popular Photographer" award. Abdur Rahman submitted two photos – one under the Microscopic images category and the other under the General category. The latter, which is titled "Nature's embroidery: A morning symphony of beauty and deception" won the "Best Photographer" award. 

