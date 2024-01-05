IUT students recreate 3D model of their campus for a video game

From the creative game story to visuals and audio, the game has been top-notch, and what has especially attracted the attention of many is the stunning 3D model of the IUT campus.

Ramisa Zaman Audhi, Samnun Azfar, and Shams Farhan Ivan – third year students at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IUT – created this game as a part of their project for the Computer Graphics course.

Video of aMIDst Red

The game is named aMIDst Red, the second part of which refers to the nickname of IUT as "Red Heaven". The story follows a quest to collect lost mid-semester scripts on campus, where the character can walk or drive to reach the scripts. This is where the recreation of the campus comes in, mostly done by 3D assets which were made by Audhi, Azfar, and Ivan from scratch. Third-party assets which were used include Sketchfab, Quixel Bridge, and Unreal Marketplace. The design of the map is enough for a virtual tour of the campus, where all noteworthy places such as the academic buildings, hostels, and the cafeteria have been recreated perfectly.

"We wanted to provide a virtual tour of IUT for people from the university as well as other institutions, and give a taste of nostalgia for the alumni. It might also be helpful for the future aspirants," exclaimed Audhi.

Bangladesh is still in its infancy with regards to creating games with appealing visuals, and works such as aMIDst Red are inspiring for future creators who are willing to try in the gaming industry.