Hell’s Paradise: A fantastic gateway to the world of dark fantasy shounen

For the last few years, the shounen "dark trio" of Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has taken the animanga industry by storm. All three stories are lauded for their ability to subvert classic shounen tropes to create a much more mature product. But unlike the former two, Hell's Paradise's source material has already folded, which means that it is a wonderful foray into the vast world of dark fantasy anime.

Originally written by Yuuji Kaku, a former assistant of the ever-unhinged Tatsuki Fujimoto, and animated by Studio MAPPA, Hell's Paradise is a hauntingly beautiful show. It follows a legendary shinobi assassin named Gabimaru the Hollow who's been condemned to execution for his unthinkable crimes. He and his executioner Sagiri, along with numerous pairs of notorious convicts, are forced to travel to Shinsenkyo, a faraway ancient island that borders between being heaven and hell, to receive a pardon for their crimes. Their objective is to find the elixir of life that grants immortality despite all odds.

But as soon as they embark on the island, they are encountered with supernatural foes and entities that far surpass any humane characteristics. As such, a race to stay alive by eliminating each other while also inching closer to the all-encompassing elixir begins.

Hell's Paradise excels within the battle anime format by sticking close to its shounen staples – such as the importance of fighting for one's beliefs, as exemplified by Saigiri – while also venturing into much more grim territories. The somewhat formulaic progression is kept intact throughout the show, but the tensions are raised by introducing life-or-death stakes.

The series stresses the importance of kindness and compassion in many stages but also makes it clear that being kind in unfavourable environments is a vulnerability, one that might lead to death at any second.

Speaking of deaths, the show is heavy-handed when it comes to putting characters at their wits' end and killing them off, but it never feels forced due to how precisely the author traumatises the show's cast.

Another intriguing aspect is the show's energy system, Tao. Like Nen in Hunter x Hunter, chakra in Naruto, etc., harnessing a mastery over Tao allows the characters to be much more formidable forces. However, Tao doesn't just focus on the individual's strengths; it hinges on one's weaknesses too. This allows characters to go through bouts of self-reflection as they come to grips with their shortcomings and accept them. Boastful characters who underestimate their fallibility are unable to master Tao, whilst others understand their humanity and become much stronger than they previously were.

The main duo's conflicting dispositions also play a major role in embracing humility and fear, which translates to a high success rate when it comes to commandeering Tao.

The enigmatic style of animation employed throughout the show flawlessly captures these gritty moments and takes the source material up a notch. The action sequences are masterfully choreographed, showcasing brutal and visually striking battles that leave a lasting impact. The detailed character designs and eerie landscapes further enhance the anime's haunting aesthetic, effectively immersing viewers into the treacherous world of Shinsenkyo.

Hell's Paradise's unapologetically grotesque nature makes it a memorable experience throughout its runtime. The relentless battles, morally ambiguous choices, and intricate web of storytelling that still stays true to traditional shounen themes make the show a terrific example of the genre's potential and promise.