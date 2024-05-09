Fallout sets a new bar for video-game adaptations

Contains spoilers

In one overcrowded side of the video game adaptation spectrum, you have the horrible 2000s-2010s films and shows like Halo. On the other side, you have the rare successful adaptations like The Last of Us. Fortunately, the Fallout TV show falls on the latter side with its strong plot and well-realised characters. Fallout expands upon the beloved and critically acclaimed role-playing game franchise, and successfully introduces it to a new audience.

Set in a retro-futuristic post-nuclear war America, the show primarily revolves around Lucy MacLean, a resident of an underground vault who goes on a quest out in the wasteland. While Lucy is the primary protagonist, the series follows multiple characters with parallel narratives which eventually intertwine.

The show does a great job in adapting the tone and aesthetic of the games. The setting of Fallout has always been a fascinating take on the post-apocalyptic genre, being set in a 1950s inspired future with a rich political history. Just like the games, series strikes the perfect chord between dark humor and serious storytelling. The action scenes are brutal yet entertaining to watch.

Each primary character is incredibly well-written, particularly The Ghoul whom I can foresee becoming a fan-favorite. The individual character narratives all delve into different themes which come together well. There are distinct yet interconnected mysteries centering each character, making the entire story both compelling and cohesive. While it does not quite nail the faction conflict and political intrigue from the games (particularly Fallout: New Vegas), the writers did their best given the linear medium and the audience can get a decent understanding of the factions at play, despite a few timeline discrepancies.

As a fan of the games, I believe the series is a stellar addition to the canon of the franchise. You do not need to be well-versed in the lore of the franchise to enjoy the show and can use it as a starting point. Fallout sets a new standard for live-action video-game adaptations, and is a must see for anyone looking for a unique post-apocalyptic storyline.