Faculty member shocked to realise that a high CGPA doesn’t make him a good teacher

There are plenty of reasons for a student to aim for an outstanding CGPA. Academic validation, a general thirst for knowledge, a sense of accomplishment, gaining the respect of their peers, and so on. But there is one particular perk of having a high CGPA that trumps all the others, which is a shot at being recruited as a faculty member.

While good grades are a reasonable basis for the primary evaluation of a candidate's capabilities, it doesn't seem to automatically translate into adequate teaching skills. The common consensus among students is that to be a capable instructor, one needs the drive to teach on top of a decent grade, not to mention the ability to explain things clearly. This could prove to be a rather baffling concept for the recruiting committee if they ever decide to look at student feedback.

Fardin Ahmed, a newly recruited faculty member at Fictional Institute of Technology (FIT), professes his opinions against the notion.

"Passion for teaching is definitely not one of the prerequisites that makes a good teacher," says Fardin. "I didn't even want to go into teaching until I scored full marks on a quiz and all my friends started teasingly calling me 'faculty'. I can still hear their obnoxious, derision-filled laughter in my head, but I'm the first one in my class to be employed, so who's laughing now?"

When asked if his students believe that he's a good teacher, Fardin claims that their opinion is unimportant.

"Look, you go into your 8 AM class to find a room full of disillusioned 20-year-olds in different stages of the REM cycle," he says. "They just show up for the mandatory attendance marks, so you really think they care about my teaching skills?"

Fardin firmly believes that technology has already revolutionised education, which is why his ability to stand in front of a projector and break down complex topics has become irrelevant.

"You forget that I was a student until very recently," he adds. "I know that there is nothing in this world that I, or any other faculty here for that matter, can teach in four months better than some Indian guy on YouTube the night before students' exams."

Fardin's uninvolved teaching method doesn't seem to resonate well with students. He says, "These kids get ghosted in their situationships every two business days. Their abandonment issues are so strong that they send their class representatives after me whenever I respond a little late. Like, chill out, the final exam doesn't start for another 24 hours. I'll let you know the syllabus soon."

Some of Fardin's colleagues, however, seem to be faring much better in terms of popularity among students despite such difficult circumstances. Fardin explains that he's theorised on ways he can improve his image among students, including a standup comedy bit with just enough political incorrectness to make him relatable, but not get him cancelled.

Upon being inquired whether he has ever considered putting more effort into improving his lectures, Fardin refused to comment.

