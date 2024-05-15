Top News

Campus Life
Sadman Ahmed
Wed May 15, 2024 06:41 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 07:06 PM

In pictures: Why IUT is called “red heaven”

Wed May 15, 2024 06:41 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 07:06 PM

Tranquil is probably the best way to describe the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) campus. Upon crossing the main gate, it is immediately clear why the campus has earned the nickname "Red Heaven".

The red colours all over the place welcome visitors with open arms. IUT's "five pillars", which signify the five pillars of Islam, are particularly eye-catching.

Although not as large as many other universities, IUT has its fair share of greenery. With its "Tree Park" and "Great Lake", which can remind one of Hogwarts, and lots of cats waiting for warm hugs, IUT is surely worth a visit.

Photos: ANM Shahriyar, Mahir Faiyaz Anon, and Sajid Rahman

Curation: Orchid Chakma

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Engineering minds at CENNOVATION 2015 by IUT

8y ago

How CHRF is redefining single-cell genomics in Bangladesh

3w ago

BRAC University stands in solidarity with Palestine

3w ago

The story of Bangladesh winning gold at the International Blockchain Olympiad 2022

1y ago
Screencap from The Dark Knight.

How The Dark Knight stood the test of time by transcending fiction

1w ago
push notification
X