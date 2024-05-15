In pictures: Why IUT is called “red heaven”

Tranquil is probably the best way to describe the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) campus. Upon crossing the main gate, it is immediately clear why the campus has earned the nickname "Red Heaven".

The red colours all over the place welcome visitors with open arms. IUT's "five pillars", which signify the five pillars of Islam, are particularly eye-catching.

Although not as large as many other universities, IUT has its fair share of greenery. With its "Tree Park" and "Great Lake", which can remind one of Hogwarts, and lots of cats waiting for warm hugs, IUT is surely worth a visit.

Photos: ANM Shahriyar, Mahir Faiyaz Anon, and Sajid Rahman

Curation: Orchid Chakma