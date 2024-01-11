Top News

Campus Life
Anindya Saha
Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 08:17 PM

In pictures: Why CUET is called “green heaven”

Photo of CUET
Photo: Nahid Nunna

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), one of the most prestigious engineering universities in Bangladesh, is renowned not only for its academic excellence but also for the vast abundance of greenery it holds in every corner of its premises.

Photo of CUET
Photo :Evan Maksud

This lush greenery has earned CUET the nickname "the green heaven".

Photo of CUET
Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

From the moment one steps into the campus, one can witness its lush greenery. Students are greeted by a variety of trees, many of them shrouded with vibrant flowers.

Photo of CUET
Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

This touch of greenery extends not only across the campus but also around the student halls and academic buildings.

Photo of CUET
Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

The university's administration has taken various steps to expand the greenery, and with their efforts, the campus remains green throughout the year.

Photo of CUET
Photo :Evan Maksud

Anindya Saha is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from CUET.

