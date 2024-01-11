In pictures: Why CUET is called “green heaven”

Photo: Nahid Nunna

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), one of the most prestigious engineering universities in Bangladesh, is renowned not only for its academic excellence but also for the vast abundance of greenery it holds in every corner of its premises.

Photo :Evan Maksud

This lush greenery has earned CUET the nickname "the green heaven".

Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

From the moment one steps into the campus, one can witness its lush greenery. Students are greeted by a variety of trees, many of them shrouded with vibrant flowers.

Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

This touch of greenery extends not only across the campus but also around the student halls and academic buildings.

Photo: Shahadat Hossen Shoikat

The university's administration has taken various steps to expand the greenery, and with their efforts, the campus remains green throughout the year.

Photo :Evan Maksud

Anindya Saha is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from CUET.