In pictures: International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC)

Suborno Barua
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:11 PM

Suborno Barua
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:58 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:11 PM
Photo: Niaz Morshed Khan

The location of the International Islamic University Chittagong is at the shores of Guliakhali Sea Beach, Sitakunda; not too close to the shores yet not so far as the blue sea line is visible from the campus buildings.

There is the green Chandranath Hill on the east and the Bay of Bengal on the west.

Muhammad Tanvir Hossain Ayon

In monsoon, the Joramtal Canal that divides the campus overflows with currents falling from the tracts of Chandranath Hill.

Muhammad Tanvir Hossain Ayon

Everything looks more translucent and fresher then. Spring coats the whole campus with the chirping of birds and the glow of red, blue, and yellow flowers. 

Suborno Barua is the Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC). 

Related topic:
Campusiiucinternational islamic university chittagong
