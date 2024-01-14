Campus Life
Mahian Rahman
Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:30 PM

Most Viewed

Campus Life

North South University and its fascination with flash mobs

Mahian Rahman
Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:14 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:30 PM
Participants of a flash mob at NSU
Photo: M. Nafi / NSU Cine and Drama Club

In the beating heart of North South University (NSU) lies the "Plaza Area", a dynamic epicentre that transcends academia to become the stage for an exuberant tapestry of cultural events, lively functions, and, perhaps the most intriguing of them all, electrifying flash mobs. 

Amidst the whirlwind of academic pursuits, a simple notification from one of NSU's many clubs can transform the Plaza Area into a hub of excitement. As the clock ticks toward a specified time, hundreds of students converge upon this central space as a flash mob starts to materialise, captivating all who stand witness. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But why this fascination with flash mobs?

3D recreation of the IUT campus
Read more

IUT students recreate 3D model of their campus for a video game

According to Sarah Ahmed, an NSU student and a dedicated participant in these flash mobs, "Flash mobs inject an element of surprise and unity. It's not just about the performance; it's about creating shared moments that break the monotony of our daily routines."

In a campus dominated by deadlines and lectures, these impromptu performances serve as a breath of fresh air, injecting a sense of surprise and creativity into the daily lives of students. 

The significance of flash mobs goes beyond entertainment; it contributes to the positive image of NSU. It showcases a vibrant and dynamic campus life, highlighting the creativity and unity among its students. As a result, the university becomes known not only for its academic excellence but also for its lively and spirited community. 

As the year unfolds, the Plaza pulsates with life, an ever-changing tableau of energy and enthusiasm. But why does the allure of flash mobs persist? Sanjida Rahman, another NSU student and a bystander during the flash mobs, says, "The flash mobs are contagious and the joy is infectious. You can't help but smile when you see your peers breaking into spontaneous dances or performances." 

"Being part of a flash mob as a freshman was surreal. It felt like I instantly belonged to a community. It's not just about the dance; it's about the friendships you form during and after the performance," says a senior member of an NSU club who wishes to remain anonymous. 

Flash mobs, for many NSU students, are like a breath of fresh air on campus. They add a unique flavour to NSU's identity. It's impressive how inclusive these flash mobs are, given how they have people from different departments, backgrounds, and interests coming together. Flash mobs are a testament to the diversity and inclusion at NSU. 

Part of the culture stems from the inclusive nature of these events. Flash mobs at NSU aren't exclusive affairs; they are open invitations for anyone to participate. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or someone who simply loves to be a part of the moment, there's a place for everyone.

In North South University's culture, flash mobs are threads of shared experiences that weave through the student body. They serve as a reminder that education is not just about textbooks and exams but also about creating memories and building connections.

Mahian Rahman is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from North South University.

Related topic:
NSUNorth South UniversityCampus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A city view of London, one of the top ten student-friendly cities in the world in 2024.

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world: Dhaka ranks extremely low

6d ago
North South University teacher Mubashar Hasan

NSU teacher Mubashar returns home

South Asia university ranking, 2024: DU ranked 19th, Buet 29th

A photo of Colorado State University

5 American universities with acceptance rates over 90 percent

1w ago

BULLETIN BOARD

|বাংলাদেশ

আমার প্রধান ফোকাস হবে অর্থনৈতিক কূটনীতি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী হাছান মাহমুদ বলেছেন, প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার নতুন সরকারের গুরুত্বের প্রধান কেন্দ্রবিন্দু হবে অর্থনৈতিক কূটনীতি এবং ঢাকা পূর্ব ও পশ্চিম উভয় গোলার্ধের দেশগুলোর সঙ্গে কাজ করে যাবে।

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক মানের পর্যটনকেন্দ্র তৈরি করব: পর্যটনমন্ত্রী

৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification