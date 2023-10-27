GP gets new chairman

Petter-Børre Furberg has been appointed as chairman of Grameenphone with effect from October 1.

With a career of over two decades in the telecommunications industry, Petter-Børre Furberg brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Grameenphone board, the top telecom operator in Bangladesh said in a press release.

He is currently the head of Telenor Asia and a member of the Telenor Group executive leadership team.

Since joining Telenor in 1998, he has held several senior management positions in the group, including as the head of Telenor Nordics, cluster head for Emerging Asia and as part of Telenor's Group Executive Management team.

He has also held leadership roles in the group's business operations in the Nordics and Asia.

Petter-Børre was chief executive officer of Telenor Norway, Telenor Myanmar, Grameenphone Bangladesh and chief financial officer and chief marketing officer in dtac Thailand.

He holds a degree in economics and business administration from the Norwegian School of Economics.

He is also a Certified European Financial Analyst.