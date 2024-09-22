Yoyoso Bangladesh has unveiled its latest branch in Khilgaon

Yoyoso Bangladesh is excited to announce the grand opening of our fifth branch in Khilgaon on September 20 at 4 PM. The opening event was featured notable guests including Fakir Maniruzzaman, Managing Director of Fakir Apparels Ltd; Monjarin Zaman, Managing Director of YOYOSO BD; and John Clive Fraser, CEO of YOYOSO BD.

The new store follows successful launches in Banani, Dhanmondi, Jamuna Future Park, and Narayanganj, further establishing YOYOSO's strong presence in the Bangladeshi market.

YOYOSO, the international lifestyle brand, has established a remarkable presence in over 60 countries, boasting 1,500+ outlets and counting, inspiring shoppers around the world. By blending global trends with local preferences, YOYOSO offers a modern and personalized shopping experience for diverse markets. Fakir Apparels, a sister concern of Fakir Group, Brings the Global Flair of YOYOSO to Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, YOYOSO has quickly emerged as a leading retail name, known for its stylish, high-quality lifestyle and household products offered at budget-friendly prices. The brand's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has continually improved the shopping experience for customers across the nation.

"Our Khilgaon outlet is designed to blend style, affordability, and a sense of community," says John Clive Fraser, CEO. Monjarin Zaman adds, "We're not just opening a new store; we're creating a community hub where customers can connect, share ideas, and discover products that truly reflect their lifestyle."

In celebration of our grand opening, YOYOSO is offering a 20% discount on all items from September 20 to 22. Visit our new Khilgaon branch to enjoy this special offer and explore their curated selection of products designed to inspire and enrich your lifestyle.