Yamaha Fazer V2 now available in dark matte blue color in Bangladesh

ACI Motors, the official distributor of Yamaha in Bangladesh, has launched the popular Yamaha Fazer V2 motorcycle in a brand-new and striking Dark Matte Blue color.

Known for consistently valuing customer feedback, ACI Motors responded to the long-standing demand for a new color option for this model.

Among Yamaha's most beloved motorcycles, the Fazer V2 has earned a special place among adventure & tour loving riders across the country. With its bold looks, excellent balance, and reliable performance, the Fazer continues to stand out from the competition. While it was previously available in two colors, the addition of this new shade fulfills a long-awaited wish of many customers.

The official launch of the new color took place on June 28 at a special event hosted at the ACI Center in Dhaka. The event was attended by Yamaha fans and customers. One of the key highlights of this updated model is the addition of LED headlights, which will now be available across all color variants of the Fazer lineup.

ACI Motors also announced the revised pricing of the Yamaha Fazer V2. The regular price has been set at BDT 280,000, but under a limited-time special cashback offer, customers can purchase the bike at BDT 268,000, which is BDT 62,000 less than the previous price.

The launch event was attended by Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Deputy Managing Director of ACI Motors, along with other senior officials from the company. With the exciting new color and feature upgrades, the Yamaha Fazer V2 once again cements its place as a top choice for riders who seek both adventure and style.

